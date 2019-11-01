Daniel Farey-Jones
Brands tipped to leave broadcast TV out in the cold

AA/Warc forecast 2.4% drop in Q4, but there are big gains for non-broadcast video.

Argos: one of the first brands to launch its Christmas TV ad this year
Advertisers are set to spend less on broadcast TV spots in the Christmas quarter compared with 2018, despite the enduring popularity of big TV-led festive ad campaigns.

The Advertising Association and Warc have forecast a 2.4% annual drop in spending on the medium in the fourth quarter of 2019 to £1.18bn, capping a tough year for commercial broadcasters.

This is out of kilter with the predicted 4.7% rise for adspend across all media to a record £6.76bn for the final three months of the year.

However, TV broadcasters are expected to see strong growth in adspend on their video-on-demand offerings, forecast to increase by 15.4% to £128.4m. This will only partly offset the drop in broadcast adspend, leaving TV as a whole down 1% to £1.4bn, according to AA and Warc.

Online video more generally will also be popular this quarter, with a 21.2% rise to £834.5m accounting for most of the growth of online display advertising.

Print media will continue to lose out on adspend, while search, outdoor, cinema and radio will continue to attract more.

 

 Q4 2019 adspend

Q4 2019 v Q4 2018

£m

% change

Search

1,905.20

9.4%

Online display*

1,747.90

12.7%

– of which online video

834.5

21.2%

TV

1,404.90

-1%

– of which spot

1,178.30

-2.4%

– of which VOD

128.4

15.4%

Direct mail

379.2

-5.7%

Online classified*

197

8.2%

Out-of-home

378.9

5.8%

– of which digital

214.1

12.6%

National news brands

265.7

-2.60%

– of which online

85.2

8.4%

Regional news brands

184.7

-6.7%

of which online

60.5

7.9%

Magazine brands

180.3

-5.8%

– of which online

75.6

-0.8%

Radio

202.5

4.9%

of which online

16.3

20%

Cinema

101.5

5.4%

Total UK adspend

6,758

4.7%

* Broadcaster video-on-demand, digital revenues for news brands, magazine brands and radio station websites are also included within online display and classified totals, so care should be taken to avoid double counting. 

