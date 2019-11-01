Brands tipped to leave broadcast TV out in the cold

Advertisers are set to spend less on broadcast TV spots in the Christmas quarter compared with 2018, despite the enduring popularity of big TV-led festive ad campaigns.

The Advertising Association and Warc have forecast a 2.4% annual drop in spending on the medium in the fourth quarter of 2019 to £1.18bn, capping a tough year for commercial broadcasters.

This is out of kilter with the predicted 4.7% rise for adspend across all media to a record £6.76bn for the final three months of the year.

However, TV broadcasters are expected to see strong growth in adspend on their video-on-demand offerings, forecast to increase by 15.4% to £128.4m. This will only partly offset the drop in broadcast adspend, leaving TV as a whole down 1% to £1.4bn, according to AA and Warc.

Online video more generally will also be popular this quarter, with a 21.2% rise to £834.5m accounting for most of the growth of online display advertising.

Print media will continue to lose out on adspend, while search, outdoor, cinema and radio will continue to attract more.

Q4 2019 adspend Q4 2019 v Q4 2018 £m % change Search 1,905.20 9.4% Online display* 1,747.90 12.7% – of which online video 834.5

21.2%

TV 1,404.90 -1%

– of which spot 1,178.30 -2.4%

– of which VOD 128.4 15.4%

Direct mail 379.2 -5.7%

Online classified* 197 8.2%

Out-of-home 378.9 5.8%

– of which digital 214.1 12.6%

National news brands 265.7 -2.60%

– of which online 85.2 8.4%

Regional news brands 184.7 -6.7%

of which online 60.5 7.9%

Magazine brands 180.3 -5.8%

– of which online 75.6 -0.8%

Radio 202.5 4.9%

of which online 16.3 20%

Cinema 101.5 5.4%

Total UK adspend 6,758 4.7%