Emily Tan
Added 7 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Brands urged to worry more about marketing strategy and less on influencer fraud

Brands should worry less about influencer fraud and more about their marketing strategy, a panel at Advertising Week Europe concluded.

(L-R): Svirskis, Dennehy-Neil, Halfacre and Kemp.
(L-R): Svirskis, Dennehy-Neil, Halfacre and Kemp.

It's not too difficult to spot an influencer buying followers, or generating fake posts if you know what to look for, Anthony Svirskis, chief executive of influencer marketing agency Tribe, said. 

"When influencers gain followers organically, there's a steady rise where as if it's really staggered or just shoots straight up all at once, they're buying followers. Other tell-tale signs are engagements with posts, if it trails off or drops off, the types of follower profiles – fake ones tend to have generic pictures and numbers after a name and if the number of likes exceeds the number of views," Svirskis told panel moderator, Campaign trends editor, Nicola Kemp. 

Tribe has also built a reverse-image search engine to make sure the influencers it engages are not stealing and repurposing images. 

But, in fact, brands need to know what kind of influencer they want to work with, the message they want to send and focus less on an influencer's popularity, fellow panellist, Greg Halfacre head of digital marketing, News UK, said. "The onus should be more on brands and agencies to understand what they’re looking for."

Influencer marketing should receive the same rigorous checks and measures that a brand would use for any media campaign, Christie Dennehy-Neil senior public policy manager, IAB, advised. 

Dennehy-Neil also believes the onus for complying with the rules of disclosure should be on brands and agencies. "Anyone can be a publisher these days and not everyone knows the rules and when to comply and when something is classified as advertising or not. It's up to brands and agencies to take extra care and be extra rigorous to make sure the rules are being complied with," she said.

"It doesn't really work to tell just a teenager to comply with IAB rules and regulations," Svirskis agreed. "it's up to everyone to make sure the rules are followed."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

BRANDS
A marketer's guide to the GDPR

Promoted

Added 5 hours ago

A marketer's guide to the GDPR

MEDIA
"It's not just about broadcasting anymore": how brands can cut through the £500bn sports market

Promoted

Added 32 hours ago

"It's not just about broadcasting anymore": how brands can cut through the £500bn sports market

MEDIA
Welcome to the era of data native businesses

Promoted

March 16, 2018

Welcome to the era of data native businesses

MEDIA
GDPR: best creative idea ever?

Promoted

March 16, 2018

GDPR: best creative idea ever?