#BrandShareTheMic challenges brands to give their platforms to black voices

Livity-led initiative will showcase black talent by allowing them to take over brands' Instagram accounts for a day.

#BrandShareTheMic: backed by brands including CoppaFeel!, Tala and REN
An initiative led by youth marketing agency Livity is calling on brands to share their platforms with black voices and talent.

Inspired by Luvvie Ajayi Jones’ #ShareTheMic project in the US, #BrandShareTheMic will showcase black creatives and activists in the UK to support and continue the momentum of the Black Lives Matter movement. On 3 July, black talent will take over brands’ Instagram accounts for the day. 

Livity organised the initiative and has so far enlisted the support of photographer Rankin, illustrator and designer Kate Moross, skincare brand REN, breast cancer awareness charity CoppaFeel!, activewear brand Tala and women’s media platform Freeda Media. It is asking more brands and their agencies to join and amplify black voices who have been under-represented across all sectors.

Rani Patel Williams, business partner at Livity, said: "We’re not the only ones to watch in awe as the globe came together in support of the #BlackLivesMatter campaign. The conversations across our industry have been encouraging, but so far that’s all they are – conversations. At Livity, we are determined to help make sure that momentum continues with visible action. That’s why we want to continue Luvvie’s call to action with our #BrandShareTheMic initiative.

"Brands have posted messages of solidarity with black people, but that’s not enough. Their platforms, with the ability to command attention and drive real change, hold power. Taking action is a necessary thing for a brand to do right now. #BrandShareTheMic provides them with the opportunity to really stand up and facilitate change. Pledging their support is a simple, powerful statement that they truly believe that #BlackLivesMatter. And 3 July is only the beginning. It’s one day, but it's the first day of doing better to drive change." 

Brands that want to participate can email Livity at brandssharethemicuk@livity.co.uk

Earlier this month, Jones, an author, speaker and podcast host, started the #ShareTheMic social media campaign to amplify the voices of black women, who took over the Instagram accounts of white celebrities including Gwyneth Paltrow, Julia Roberts and Kourtney Kardashian.

