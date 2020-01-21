Branston calls creative pitch

Food company Mizkan has called a creative pitch for Branston, two years ahead of the 100th anniversary of the condiment brand. The account has a reported media spend of £2.8m.

Branston has worked with Mcgarrybowen since 2013, when the Dentsu Aegis Network agency was appointed alongside media agency UM.

UM lost the media account to Bountiful Cow last year in a five-way pitch.

Mizkan, which is handling the pitch, declined to comment.



Branston was introduced by Crosse & Blackwell in 1922 and is named after the village of Branston in Staffordshire, where it was originally made. Crosse & Blackwell was later sold to Nestlé, then Premier Foods. In 2012, Branston was acquired by Japanese vinegar specialist Mizkan and stopped using Crosse & Blackwell branding.

Alongside Branston, Mizkan bought vinegar brand Sarson’s and pickled-onion brand Haywards. Mizkan also produces speciality vinegar brand Dufrais and its eponymous vinegar and sushi-seasoning brand.