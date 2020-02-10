Branston owner Mizkan appoints Wonderhood Studios to creative account

Food company Mizkan has appointed Wonderhood Studios to handle advertising for its Branston pickle brand as well as Sarson’s, Haywards and Osu, bringing an end to its relationship with Mcgarrybowen.

Mcgarrybowen, which had worked on the business since 2013, was involved in a four-way pitch that also included Wieden & Kennedy and Who Wot Why.

The review kicked off earlier this year and comes two years ahead of Branston's 100th anniversary. Wonderhood will work across Mizkan’s food portfolio, including Japanese cider vinegar brand Osu.

In the past year, Wonderhood made the shortlist for More Th>n, which appointed Wieden & Kennedy in November; Virgin Media, which in October opted for Adam & Eve/DDB; and Thinkbox, which selected Mother.

However, Wonderhood did triumph in last year's creative pitch for Starling Bank.

Mcgarrybowen was appointed alongside media agency UM in July 2013. The latter lost the account to Bountiful Cow last year in a five-way pitch.

Vanni Cataldi, Mizkan’s head of marketing, said: "I was really impressed by Alex [Best, Wonderhood Studios’ chief operating officer] and his team. Despite being a young agency, they have great, talented people who showed throughout the pitch process the ability to marry social-cultural consumer insights with brand and product truth."

Best added: "We are incredibly excited and honoured to be working on such an iconic range of brands. Vanni and his team showed real creative ambition throughout the pitch process and we can’t wait to get started."

Branston was launched by Crosse & Blackwell in 1922 and is named after the village of Branston in Staffordshire, where it was originally made. Crosse & Blackwell was later sold to Nestlé, then Premier Foods. In 2012, Branston was acquired by Mizkan and stopped using Crosse & Blackwell branding.