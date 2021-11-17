Fayola Douglas
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Branston Pickle goes into the postal business for Christmas

A roaming, pop-up and online service will enable fans to send jars of Branston Pickle to family and friends in Europe.

Branston Pickle: pop-up will also stock Branston Pickle themed items
Branston Pickle is going into the postal business this Christmas, inspired by the fact many expats in Europe find it hard to get their condiment of choice over the festive period.

The "International Pickle Post" experience will enable people to send a jar of Branston Pickle to loved ones across Europe and bypass the Christmas Post Office queues. Free delivery can be made to the UK, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and Ireland.

Opening its doors for three days from 25 November in Gabriel's Wharf on London's South Bank, the pop-up will also stock Branston Pickle-themed items. There will be scratch-and-sniff cheese and pickle stamps, limited-edition Branston Pickle wrapping paper and "cheesy" Christmas cards.

For those based outside London, the International Pickle Post service will also be available online, with a service that allows a personalised jar to be sent. Jars will be posted to recipients wrapped in festive packaging.

The International Pickle Post will also be popping up at selected Sainsbury's stores across the UK and at Tesco's touring Christmas market from 5 November. Customers will be able to purchase Branston Pickle Small Chunk or Original and package it up in store for delivery.

W Communications is delivering the project.

Last year Branston's spot, “Hit of home” by Wonderhood Studios, told the story of a young woman who had moved away from home to a big city. In the ad, she received a heartwarming voicemail along with a parcel from her parents that delivered some comfort of home in the form of a jar of Branston pickle. 

