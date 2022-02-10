Branston Pickle owner Mizkan moves media account to Bicycle London

Mizkan, the Japanese owner of household food brands Branston Pickle and Sarson’s, has moved its media account to Bicycle London without a pitch.

The incumbent was Bountiful Cow, the agency set up by the7Stars in 2016. Its management team broke away in 2020 and went on to launch Bicycle London in 2021.

Mizkan is expecting to spend £3m per year on media over the duration of the three-year contract, although a source at Bountiful Cow put its recent annual spend at below £2m.

The scope of the account includes strategy and media planning and buying.

Vanni Cataldi, head of marketing for Mizkan Europe, said: “2022 is a hugely exciting year for us as we have the centenary celebrations of Branston, so it’s essential we have the right team in place. The folk at Bicycle know our business like few others and bring lots of added value.”

Erika Mari, co-founder and chief client officer of Bicycle, said: “We’re over the moon to be reunited with the Mizkan team again; some of our favourite people in the entire world. We’re looking forward to reigniting their media thinking once again and it’s a real honour to be chosen as custodians to some of the most revered brands in the UK.”