Branston reclaims the nation’s lunch breaks with pickle plug-in

Branston Pickle has worked with Wonderhood Studios to develop a plug-in that encourages the nation’s workers to shut their laptops and take their full lunch breaks.

Research conducted by Branston revealed that 73% of 1,500 working Brits are unable to take a full 60 minutes away from their desk for lunch.

In addition, the average UK worker will leave their workspace only seven times a month to step outside and get some fresh air.

The pandemic has made this worse with one in four working Brits reporting that working from home shortened their lunch breaks even more when compared with pre-March 2020.

In light of this, Branston’s "pickle plug-in", created by Tad Buxton, India Penny, Holly Georgious and Lawrence Slater, is available to download through the Google Chrome store to help Brits reclaim their lunch breaks.

The lighthearted plug-in will pop up during workers’ lunch hour as a cheese and pickle sandwich, which was named the nation’s favourite sandwich by almost a third (29%).

By disabling computers at lunchtime, the software will encourage workers to take that much needed break away from their desks.

To support the plug-in, targeted out-of-home assets will appear outside businesses in a humorous nudge to encourage companies to help make change for a better and healthier workplace culture.

The digital posters are uniquely tailored to the businesses, poking fun at them using their own promotional language with lines including “@ L'Oréal Lunch, because you’re worth it” and “@ HSBC Less spreadsheets. More spread condiments.”

To help launch the plug-in using social media, senior figures of big businesses will post their pledges on LinkedIn as well as key stats behind the research and a link to download the pickle plug-in.

“Some people might argue that Branston Pickle should only have one brand purpose, and that purpose is to sell a product that tastes particularly nice with cheese,” Jack Colchester, director of data strategy, explained.

“It wasn’t until lockdown happened and we started to see large volumes of people online complaining about their lunch breaks getting shorter that we felt it was time we made a stand.”

Colchester added: “We can't stop global poverty, but we might be able to help stop work eating people's lunch.”

Angharad Wilson Dyer Gough, senior brand manager at Branston, said: “When we heard that the UK’s lunch breaks were under fire, we knew we had to do something to encourage office workers to take lunch away from their desks.

“We all know it’s easier said than done, but our research has shown it's beneficial from both a mental wellbeing and work productivity standpoint to get outside and grab a sandwich.”

“It’s also no surprise to us that sandwiches remain the UK’s number one choice for midweek lunches – but where’s the fun in munching away at your desk?”