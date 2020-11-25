Branston’s ad tells heartwarming story of a woman away from home



Branston has launched a TV campaign about the pickle brand’s ability to transport people back home.

This is Wonderhood Studios’ debut work for it after winning Branston owner Mizkan’s advertising account, which also includes the Sarson’s, Haywards and Osu brands, in February.

The 60-second spot, called “Hit of home”, follows a young woman who has just moved away from home to a big city. As she adjusts to the scary and exciting experiences of a new place, job and friends, a voicemail from her mother plays in the background.

At the end, the woman receives a parcel from her parents which delivers a comfort of home in the form of a jar of Branston pickle, prompting her to call her mum back.

The campaign uses Branston’s long-running tagline, “Bring out the Branston”, but aims to associate the brand with memories of home and feelings of trust and familiarity.

It was created by Stacey Bird and Jack Croft and directed by Charlotte Regan through Knucklehead. Regan, who is 26, has been nominated for a Bafta and was named Ad Age’s Director to Watch and Creative Circle’s Best New Female Director this year.

“Our challenge was keeping the charm and comfort [of Branston] but throwing it into modern day, so the brand isn’t stuck in the past,” Croft said. “We wanted to put it back to the front of the cupboard rather than it being stuck in the back.”

The story is based on the insight that parents are often better at keeping in contact with their grown children than vice versa – a truth that may seem even more relevant during an era of social distancing.

“The ad is supposed to be timeless but it's really pertinent now, when many people are thinking about the little things you can do to remind yourself of home,” Bird said.

The TV spot will launch on Friday at 8:30pm during Channel 4’s The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice. Bountiful Cow handled media planning and buying.

Bryan Carroll, sales and marketing director at Mizkan, added: “Branston has a special place on Britain’s kitchen tables. In addition to being known for its much-loved tang and texture, there is a strong association between Branston and memories of home, passed down between generations. The new campaign, ‘Hit of home’, plays on this unique connection and strengthens the role of the brand in British culture.”