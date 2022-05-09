Brave Spark appoints first executive creative director

Creative production studio Brave Spark has hired Nick Tasker in the new role of executive creative director.

Tasker joins from Neverland, where he was creative director. Previously, he worked at agencies including TBWA\London, Grey London and McCann London, and was Adam&Eve/DDB's first ever creative hire.

He begins at Brave Spark during a period of expansion, after global agency network MSQ acquired the studio in October 2021.

In his new role, Tasker will be responsible for growing the agency's wider creative offer and will work alongside Brave Spark co-founders Rob Drake and Robin Shek, chief technology officer Luke Cunningham and business director Rebecca Vickery.

Drake said: “In Nick, we’ve found someone who can tell brilliant stories, but also isn’t afraid to break from the conventions that hinder most traditional agencies.

"At Brave Spark, we’re not bound to those conventions, and with Nick in place I’m excited for us to take a giant step forward towards fulfilling both our and our clients’ ambitious plans.”

Tasker added: “Brave Spark have been creating compelling brand narratives for more than a decade, but also crucially have the technology capabilities to truly tell those stories brilliantly too.

"I was really impressed by Rob and Robin’s creative ambition and the ability to tap into wider skills within the MSQ network. It’s an incredibly exciting time to be joining the business.”