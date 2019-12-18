Fayola Douglas
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

BrewDog embraces 'dry January' with alcohol-free festival

Event will feature talks and tasting sessions involving alcohol-free brewers.

BrewDog festival: no alcohol will be available
BrewDog festival: no alcohol will be available

BrewDog is hosting an alcohol-free festival in London catering to consumers' changing habits.

At the one-day festival on 11 January, there will be a programme of talks, tutored tasting sessions and a chance for visitors to meet the brewers and producers of alcohol-free beers and spirits.

Brewers that will be featured include Mikkeller, Lucky Saint, Thornbridge, Big Drop and Nirvana.

BrewDog said it wanted to prove that "alcohol-free does not equate to taste-free". Alcohol will not be available at the free ticketed event.

The location of the event has yet to be confirmed.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now