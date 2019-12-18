BrewDog embraces 'dry January' with alcohol-free festival

BrewDog is hosting an alcohol-free festival in London catering to consumers' changing habits.

At the one-day festival on 11 January, there will be a programme of talks, tutored tasting sessions and a chance for visitors to meet the brewers and producers of alcohol-free beers and spirits.

Brewers that will be featured include Mikkeller, Lucky Saint, Thornbridge, Big Drop and Nirvana.

BrewDog said it wanted to prove that "alcohol-free does not equate to taste-free". Alcohol will not be available at the free ticketed event.

The location of the event has yet to be confirmed.