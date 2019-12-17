Simon Gwynn
Added 17 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

BrewDog falls foul of 'those ASA motherf*ckers' again

Regulator has banned outdoor ad that contained (part of) very rude word.

BrewDog: banned as a motherfu
BrewDog: banned as a motherfu

The Advertising Standards Authority has banned an out-of-home ad for BrewDog’s alcohol-free beer, Punk AF, on the grounds of causing offence and being inappropriate to be shown where it can be seen by children.

Campaign reported at the start of November – immediately after it launched – that the watchdog was investigating the ad, "Sober as a motherfu", created by Uncommon Creative Studio. The ASA has now received 26 complaints in total; all complainants referred to the work's potential to cause serious or widespread offence, while 16 also mentioned that it was being shown where it could be viewable by children.

In its response to the regulator, BrewDog argued that the number of complaints suggested that any offence caused by the ad could not be "widespread" and claimed that there was no profanity featured, so it could not be "serious" offence.

Meanwhile, media owner UKBillboards argued that the partial use of the word "motherfucker" should not be considered offensive because it was not being used in the insulting or abusive sense, but rather in a positive sense of "a person or thing of a specified kind, especially one that is formidable, remarkable or impressive in some way".

But the ASA said the poster would clearly be seen to allude to the word "motherfucker" and this was likely to offend a general audience – including children – and so it should not be used in any media viewable by that audience. It ruled that the ad breached the CAP Code rules on both social responsibility as well as harm and offence.

It is not the first time the 12-letter word has got BrewDog in trouble with the ASA. In 2013, the brewer was told by the body to remove a statement from its website referring to itself as a "post Punk apocalyptic mother fu*ker of a craft brewery" (asterisk included in original text).

BrewDog founder James Watt responded to that ruling by saying: "We believe in freedom of speech and artistic expression. We don’t believe in mindless censorship. As for the ASA – those motherf*ckers don’t have any jurisdiction over us anyway."

The following year, Watt published a notorious statement apologising to the Portman Group for "not giving a shit about today’s ruling" after the industry body told the brand to change the packaging for Dead Pony Club to remove statements including "Drink fast, live fast".

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
Want to talk to gamers? Don't pretend to know everything

Want to talk to gamers? Don't pretend to know everything

Promoted

Added 4 hours ago
3 great ads I had nothing to do with #63 James Ross-Edwards

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #63 James Ross-Edwards

Promoted

Added 7 hours ago
What's next for native?

What's next for native?

Promoted

Added 27 hours ago
MEDIA
Creatives to vote on these 5 TV-topping Christmas ads

Creatives to vote on these 5 TV-topping Christmas ads

Promoted

December 12, 2019