Fayola Douglas
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

BrewDog gets ASA stick for 24 carat 'solid gold' can claim

Winners felt ads were misleading after discovering their prize was gold-plated rather than solid gold.

BrewDog: Gold-plated apology
BrewDog: Gold-plated apology

A BrewDog social media promotion that claimed customers could win "solid gold" beer can has been deemed misleading, by the Advertising Standards Authority.

The brewer was offering consumers the chance to find a gold can hidden in cases sold from its online store. But in two tweets and a Facebook post highlighted by the ASA, it alluded to the prize being made from "solid gold".

After receiving their prize, some winners complained to the ASA after they discovered the cans were not in fact solid gold but were gold-plated.

The ASA upheld the complaints made by 25 individuals and said three adverts were misleading.

BrewDog has attributed the error to a miscommunication between its marketing and social media teams.

In response, BrewDog said the cans were gold-plated rather than solid gold, and that its social media posts that contained the words "solid gold" did so in error. It said it amended the posts as soon as the error was noticed. However, as it was unable to amend tweets, rather than delete them, it ensured that subsequent posts dropped the word "solid", and all references thereafter were of just "gold cans".

BrewDog has accepted it should not have used the word "solid" in its initial tweets and has said it has apologised publicly for doing so.

As part a tongue-in-cheek, "gold-plated apology", BrewDog has started a new promotion offering the chance to win one of "10 diamond-encrusted gold cans or £25k cash equivalent".

In July, BrewDog came under fire for a hard seltzer ad that was banned for making misleading nutritional claims. In a paid-for Instagram post went live on 21 January 2021, an image of a can of Clean & Press Hard Seltzer, was displayed along with the text: “Due to advertising regulations we cannot claim this drink is healthy."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
Employer Branding Reboot Ebook

Free ebook: Employer branding reboot 2021

Promoted

Added 20 hours ago
2071: The future of work – a creative adventure with Kieron Lewis

2071: The future of work – a creative adventure with Kieron Lewis

Promoted

Added 26 hours ago
FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards 2020

5 reasons to enter the FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards

Promoted

October 13, 2021
2071: The future of work – a creative adventure with David Oku

2071: The future of work – a creative adventure with David Oku

Promoted

October 13, 2021