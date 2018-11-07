Gurjit Degun
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

BrewDog launches first-ever London-based beer festival

Craft beer festival will bring together 17 breweries.

BrewDog launches first-ever London-based beer festival

BrewDog, the independent Scottish brewer, is launching its first-ever London-based beer festival this weekend.

The event will be delivered by brand experience agency Amplify at the Copper Box Arena in Stratford, east London.

Metro Mayhem will feature craft beers from 17 breweries and host panel talks and tastings. BrewDog is planning to showcase its range of beers and release new variants from its sour beer facility Overworks.

The festival will also include food and live music from Frank Carter & the Rattlesnakes and Everything Everything.

Gurjit Degun

Gurjit Degun recommends

Campaign Event Awards 2018

Read more

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now