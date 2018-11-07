BrewDog launches first-ever London-based beer festival

BrewDog, the independent Scottish brewer, is launching its first-ever London-based beer festival this weekend.

The event will be delivered by brand experience agency Amplify at the Copper Box Arena in Stratford, east London.

Metro Mayhem will feature craft beers from 17 breweries and host panel talks and tastings. BrewDog is planning to showcase its range of beers and release new variants from its sour beer facility Overworks.

The festival will also include food and live music from Frank Carter & the Rattlesnakes and Everything Everything.