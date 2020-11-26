BrewDog named Marketing Society's Brave Brand of the Year

Members of The Marketing Society have voted BrewDog as its Brave Brand of the Year, in association with Campaign and sponsored by IBM iX.

The annual ceremony took place via Zoom and the winner was chosen via a live poll from a shortlist featuring four other brands: McDonald's, Top Cuvée, Virgin Media and Just Eat. A record 4,500 attendees voted in the survey.

Sophie Devonshire, chief executive of The Marketing Society, explained that BrewDog's "responsiveness and innovation has been a standout story of the year".

She pointed to the beer brand shifting production lines to create hand sanitiser (which was given out for free) when the coronavirus pandemic broke out.

The brand is known for swearing in its ads and was last week rapped by the Advertising Standards Authority for its "Fuck you CO2" billboards.

Sophie More, marketing director at BrewDog, added: "For all it's been a year of huge change and more than anything we are fiercely proud to have shown that businesses can be a force for good; via the production of hand sanitiser, raising money for charities such as Street Dogs and Help the NHS.

"This year we made our biggest announcement to date; that we were the world's first Carbon Negative brewery, which means we remove twice as much carbon from the air as we emit. Not only that we bought 2,000 acres in the heart of the Scottish Highlands to create the BrewDog Forest; a bio-diverse native broadleaf forest to pull our carbon out of the air.

"Now is the time to be completely radical in everything we say and do."