Brewdog-owned cider brand Hawkes gives away pints to highlight crop waste

Brewdog-owned cider brand Hawkes is giving away 5,000 pints of its This Is London variety to highlight crop waste and launch a countrywide apple donation scheme.

To demonstrate the extent of the waste (2.5 million apples in the UK every day) Hawkes will be "throwing out" a volume of cider equivalent to 40,000 apples from its cidery in Bermondsey, London, on Thursday 13 August. Londoners can grab a pint for free before it's disposed of.

For the donation scheme, boxes can be ordered online, filled with up to 10kg of apples and posted back for free. Hawkes aims to produce localised ciders to add to the This Is range, with the hope of engaging cities in other parts of the UK.

The This Is London cider range is made with apple donations from a London donation drive held in 2019, 100% profits from the range will go to charity Social Orchards Urban Planting.

Simon Wright, founder of Hawkes said: "The year I started our Cidery I spent my whole summer driving around picking up unloved apples, and there were so many more that I just couldn't manage.

"This year we're making a bold statement, to show the people of the UK how bad apple wastage is in our country."