Fayola Douglas
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Brewdog-owned cider brand Hawkes gives away pints to highlight crop waste

Postal donation scheme will accept unwanted apples from across the UK.

Hawkes: Cidery in Bermondsey will give away 5,000 pints
Hawkes: Cidery in Bermondsey will give away 5,000 pints

Brewdog-owned cider brand Hawkes is giving away 5,000 pints of its This Is London variety to highlight crop waste and launch a countrywide apple donation scheme.

To demonstrate the extent of the waste (2.5 million apples in the UK every day) Hawkes will be "throwing out" a volume of cider equivalent to 40,000 apples from its cidery in Bermondsey, London, on Thursday 13 August. Londoners can grab a pint for free before it's disposed of.

For the donation scheme, boxes can be ordered online, filled with up to 10kg of apples and posted back for free. Hawkes aims to produce localised ciders to add to the This Is range, with the hope of engaging cities in other parts of the UK.

The This Is London cider range is made with apple donations from a London donation drive held in 2019, 100% profits from the range will go to charity Social Orchards Urban Planting.

Simon Wright, founder of Hawkes said: "The year I started our Cidery I spent my whole summer driving around picking up unloved apples, and there were so many more that I just couldn't manage.

"This year we're making a bold statement, to show the people of the UK how bad apple wastage is in our country."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £88 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now