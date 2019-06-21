BrewDog partners British Airways to create bespoke beer Speedbird 100

BrewDog has created a custom beer for British Airways as part of a partnership to mark the airline's 100th anniversary.

It's part of a series of activations devised in collaboration with BrewDog and other partners, aimed at reaching the airline's passengers in-flight and on the ground.

Passengers can experience the craft beer brand via British Airways' in-flight entertainment service, which will feature a BrewDog channel from July.

BrewDog has also created Speedbird 100, named in tribute to the airline's call sign, for customers to consume in-flight. The beer, specially created so that the taste is preserved during flight conditions, launched last month and is also available at the airline's recently opened New York JFK club lounge, which features a BrewDog craft beer room.

Content on the BrewDog TV channel, which will be updated every month, will be beer-themed and include a feature on the world’s first in-flight brew and the making of Speedbird 100.

Meanwhile, British Airways is releasing a series of "centenary editions" in partnership with British brands. including a limited-edition travel-sized Marmite jar that customers can take in their carry-on luggage.

Hamish McVey, British Airways’ head of brand and marketing, said: "We are hugely excited to have partnered with BrewDog, another British brand that is committed to bringing the best of Britain to the world."

Gordon Buchanan, international markets manager at BrewDog, said: "British Airways offer a brand visibility of the highest calibre and it’s an honour and delight for us to partner with them for their centenary to offer their passengers something truly unique and memorable."

The activations were created by entertainment and media agency Spafax. British Airways will mark its centeneray on 25 August.