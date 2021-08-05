BrewDog positions as beer of the people in first campaign from Droga5 London

BrewDog is positioning itself as a brand for all, as well as talking up its carbon negative status, in “The planet’s favourite beer”, its first campaign by Droga5 London, which won the brief earlier this year.

The campaign’s main 90-second spot runs through a string of short video clips and still shots of the varied cast of characters BrewDog is suitable for.

They include “meat-eaters, vegetarians, vegetarians that lie”, “people who believe in aliens, in god, in nothing”, “people with dogs that sort of hate them”, “shoplifters”, “guys who almost certainly own a snake”, and “Chiara Davis, who’s working at a funfair until she works out what she wants to do with her life”.

After the list concludes, the film introduces BrewDog’s status as the world’s first carbon-negative brewery, thanks to its practice of planting trees – “making it a better world for everyone who drinks BrewDog; and even those who don’t”.

As the final words are spoken, the ad shows an uninspired-looking woman, sat alone, sipping a bottle of Heineken – which is quickly obscured by a superimposed can of BrewDog’s flagship product Punk IPA.

Commenting on the creative idea, David Kolbusz, Droga5 London’s chief creative officer, said the original cut of the ad was “five-hours long”.

Kolbusz said: “When you run a carbon-negative brewery, it isn’t just the beer drinkers who benefit. It’s everyone on earth. This reductive equation became the starting point for a campaign we’re enormously proud of. We went about listing everyone we thought would see an upside from BrewDog’s environmental efforts.”

The campaign was created by Ash Hamilton and Sara Sutherland, and the spot is directed by Jeff Low through Biscuit Filmworks. The TV ad, which debuts during the FA Community Shield on ITV on Saturday 7 August, is supported by out-of-home and print executions highlighting what BrewDog is doing to stay carbon negative.

The production of the campaign’s assets has also been offset through tree-planting schemes.

Lauren Carrol, brand and marketing director at BrewDog, said: “The new campaign reinforces BrewDog’s commitment to having a positive impact, both on our diverse audience and the planet.

"We’re proud to be a beer for all and to serve our amazing global community. As a carbon-negative brewery, every beer that is enjoyed around the world can have a positive planetary impact.”

BrewDog announced it had achieved carbon negative status last August – becoming the world’s first beer company to do so – through initiatives that include planting a 2,000-acre site in the Scottish Highlands with 1 million trees, and restoring 650 acres of peatland.

It also uses renewable energy for its brewing and transports its products in what it said was the UK’s first electric 19-tonne truck.

It celebrated the achievement with a campaign created in-house reading “F**K YOU CO2”, with the middle two letters of the expletive obscured by a can of Punk IPA – which landed the brand with its second ban from the ASA in fewer than 12 months.

When Campaign asked how Droga5 picked up the brief, Rebecca Lewis, managing director at Droga5 London, said: "We had an introductory meeting with Brewdog, who were looking for an agency partner.

"They needed an idea that could support the future direction of the brand and a stand-out TV ad and OOH campaign. That meeting turned out to be the briefing."

The brand has in the past worked with Isobel and Uncommon Creative Studio, which created its first TV ad in 2019, with the ultra-minimalist "Advert".

BrewDog has sometimes been a company plagued by outrage, often of its own instigation, but this campaign comes less than two months after perhaps its most damaging moment – when a group of former employees published an open letter making various accusations about the company, including that chief executive James Watt had fostered a “culture of fear” and “toxic attitudes towards junior staff”.

Watt responded to the letter with a post of his own on LinkedIn, apologising for mistakes and pledging to implement a series of changes to how the business is run.