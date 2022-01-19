Fayola Douglas
Added 35 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

BrewDog tackles seasonal affective disorder with Sad AF alcohol-free beer

Rizzle Kicks’ Jordan Stephens delivers a spoken-word performance about sadness.

BrewDog: Jordan Stephens is a campaign ambassador
BrewDog has tied up with mental health organisation #IAmWhole to launch a campaign encouraging men to speak out about their mental health.

The self-proclaimed punk brewer was inspired to launch the campaign after learning that 84% of people experiencing mental health challenges cited January as the worst month. Yet only 56% were aware that seasonal affective disorder (SAD) can cause depression and anxiety.

Campaign ambassadors Jordan Stephens, Mo Farah and Dr Alex George appear in the spot, which promotes working towards a world free of stigma. Stephens delivers a poignant spoken-word performance talking about the difficulties of revealing how he's feeling before stating that he's "sad as fuck". Sad has a double meaning in the film as it refers to being unhappy and also to the mental health condition of the same name.

The online video was created by Taylor Herring and produced by Spirit Media.

Research from #IAmWhole found that 82% of men were more likely to open up over a beer. So, alongside the campaign film, an alcohol-free beer called Sad AF was conceived, brewed to raise funds for mental health awareness research.

Sad AF is a 0.5% marshmallow pale ale. All profits from the variant will be donated to #IAmWhole's mental health research fund.

