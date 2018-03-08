How BrewDog's 'Beer for girls' got it wrong

TO: The girls.

SUBJECT: GUESS WHAT!!!!???

OMG.

So excited.

Was on Twitter today and saw BrewDog has released a PINK beer for girls.

As a female girl – this is what I have been waiting for all my life.

I loved pink since the day I strutted out of my mother’s womb (surrounded by cute kittens and pom-poms obvs). And even better it is something to do with the gender pay gap! Can’t quite work out how but it doesn’t matter because hubby pays for my life. That’s right ladies, tonight’s round of Pink IPA is going on the joint account!

So, girls – I’ll put this on the WhatsApp group with a bunch of pink heart emojis (natch), but let’s all meet after work and have a taster of this delicious PINK beer. Assuming 5pm on the dot suits everyone, being women, as none of us have any real responsibility at work.

Oh and I’ll also bring along a few bags of the new "Lady Doritos". They made them less crunchy and dialled down the flavour because everyone knows how we hate anything loud. I also heard they are less dusty so it won’t ruin our shellac manicures. Win!

Sarah is going to bring a bottle of her new Jane Walker whisky. To be honest if it’s not pink I’m not that interested but Sarah said now that there is a woman on the bottle she wants to buy it.

That’s all for now ladies.

Love xxx

BrewDog, let’s talk about idea vs execution.

If you’re going to do irony you have to DO IRONY.

There should be no room for misinterpretation, otherwise people think you’re being genuine and what ensues is, well what happened with the new Pink IPA which under the surface of it all was trying to do something positive for the world.

Donating money to a great cause. TICK.

Highlighting the gender pay gay. TICK.

Making your bottle PINK and shooting a film which didn’t quite hit the IRONY mark. CROSS.

Not understanding that in a bar the press release and case study video can’t save you from the reality that you are being asked to BUY A BEER as your way of participating in this important movement. CROSS.

On International Women’s Day 2018 it’s likely many brands will fly the flag for equality. There will be some good, some bad, and some damn right ugly.

Full respect BrewDog for taking on the mission. But make it a mission and let us take part, not just buy (as you so often do well). And think before pink.

Anna Carpen is the executive creative director at 18 Feet & Rising