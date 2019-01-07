Arvind Hickman
Brexit bus hits UK streets to promote C4 drama starring Benedict Cumberbatch

Vote Leave's infamous bus has been recreated to promote Channel 4 Brexit show.

A new "Brexit bus" was spotted on London roads this morning to promote Channel 4's new drama, Brexit: The Uncivil War.

Styled to mimic the infamous Vote Leave campaign coach, Channel 4’s version is emblazoned with a less spurious slogan: "Take back the remote control."

Although this assumed control of the remote across the country may indeed be lost, it is still more plausible than Vote Leave’s Brexit bus pledge that the UK government would reinvest "£350 million of EU spending back into the NHS" – a promise that was quickly dismissed by Brexiteers once they won the referendum.

The Channel 4 bus began its promotional tour in Westminster and will visit other parts of London, Manchester, Leeds, Birmingham, Nottingham, Leicester and Bristol.

The campaign was designed and executed by Taylor Herring.

A version of this story first appeared on PRWeek

