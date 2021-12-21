Brexit rations, bottles of wine and bald men: the top five agency Christmas cards 2021

5. Hell Yeah

Disguised as the Big Network Agency, Hell Yeah poked fun at Cannes, Campaign and the very notion of entering a Christmas card competition. Its fly-on-the-wall style film gave us a front row seat at a Big Network Agency meeting. While some may have hoped to receive a baby animal for Christmas, or perhaps the tandem skydive that was briefly up for grabs, I'm sure many will be satisfied with the bottle of wine.

4. TheOR

TheOr wanted to ensure that no matter how badly this festive season is affected by Brexit-related shortages, all is not lost. To help alleviate the festive tension it created Brexit Christmas Ration Packs containing a single potato, tinned turkey, a tiny bottle of wine, a bottle of British sewage-tainted "drinking" water, a mini jerry can of petrol, a single candle and a match to combat rising energy prices. Each of the 12 items in the Ration Pack was selected in relation to this year's top Christmas shortage headlines.

Instead of actually putting the packs into production, when you click on "buy" at www.brexitchristmasrationpack.com, you'll be directed to make a donation to food bank charity The Trussell Trust.

3. Truant

Truant proved that traditional ornaments are way too boring. It created a series of stickers that turn baubles into "baldbles", giving Christmas trees a touch of some follicly challenged humour. Each sticker represents a well-known baldie, but renamed with a seasonal twist. The real star of Truant's tree this year is sure to be Sleighsley Harriot.

2. Hearts & Minds

Hearts & Minds created a malt whisky range, with the whisky remaining a mystery until after Christmas. Eight whiskies have been branded GLENWHATISIT and range from a standard serve to an extra special 30-year-old vintage. The bottles have been sent out randomly, with recipients having to wait until January for a secret code that will reveal which of the whiskies they received.

1. Wunderman Thompson

Wunderman Thompson produced an augmented reality "advert" calendar, accessed via an AR filter on Instagram. Up until the 24 December, Wunderman Thompson clients can open the virtual doors to discover gifts ranging from fresh creative ideas, unique data solutions, technology masterclasses and exclusive access to proprietary tools.

Pip Hulbert, UK chief executive, said: "Wunderman Thompson has the talent and expertise to offer our clients everything they need now and in the future. By getting into the Christmas spirit and gifting our clients that little bit extra we hope they feel inspired going into the new year. Will they wish we'd just opted for a hamper? We've got the whole of advent to find out."

