Britain's Got Talent finale audience falls 37%

The finale of ITV's Britain's Got Talent 2020 recorded a 37% year-on-year drop in audience numbers, with a five-minute peak of 6.7 million viewers on Saturday night.

This is despite the show, which is hosted by Ant and Dec, still being the most-watched when it aired between 7.30pm and 10.30pm, as ITV grabbed a 38% share of total audience during the five-minute peak.

The average number of people who tuned in to watch comic Jon Courtenay bag the £250,000 prize and win a spot on the Royal Variety Performance bill was down 32%, with 5.8 million viewers and a 34% share.

It is likely that this is the lowest-ever audience that ITV has had for BGT, though ITV did not confirm this.

Last year's finale pulled in a record peak audience of 10.6 million and an average of 8.5 million viewers.

ITV did not respond to Campaign's request for comment.

Meanwhile, the government has pledged £1m to UK mental-health charity helplines. The support, which was announced during Saturday night's BGT show, was inspired by ITV and STV's Britain Get Talking Help Our Helplines appeal that marked World Mental Health Day.