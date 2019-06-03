Kim Benjamin
Britain's Got Talent finale is most-watched ITV show this year

It is the first programme on ITV to peak with more than 10 million viewers in 2019 so far.

Britain's Got Talent: 2019 winner (centre) and judges
The Sunday finale of ITV's Britain's Got Talent attracted a 2019 record peak audience of 10.6 million, just under half of the viewing public at the time.

The final took place between 7.30pm and 10.15pm last night, with peak viewing time at 9.05pm.

The average number of people who tuned in to watch 11 acts battle it out for the £250,000 prize and a spot on the Royal Variety Performance was 8.5 million viewers – a 42% share of viewing.

Chelsea pensioner Colin Thackery was crowned champion of the talent show. 

Figures for this year's final are broadly similar to those of last year's equivalent episode, which peaked with 10.6 million viewers and averaged 8.7 million, accounting for a 42% share of viewing.

The first episode of the 2019 contest in April had previously pulled in the broadcaster's highest viewing audience of the year so far. 

