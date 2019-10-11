BritBox appoints ITV Creative and Total Media ahead of debut campaign

BritBox, the joint venture from the BBC and ITV, has appointed Total Media and ITV Creative ahead of a marketing push to promote the launch of the new video-streaming service.

Behavioural planning agency Total Media has been awarded the contract for media strategy, while ITV's in-house arm ITV Creative will be responsible for UK branding and the launch ad campaign.

The first ad campaign to promote Britbox will air next month.

Each agency was appointed after a competitive pitch. Campaign has asked ITV to clarify which agencies pitched for the ad business. The BBC also has an in-house creative unit, BBC Creative, that is parting ways with its executive creative director Laurent Simon.

Separately, Taylor Herring has won the PR brief for BritBox.

ITV and the BBC announced in July that they plan to launch a "high-profile" marketing campaign and analyse the best way to "connect viewers between BritBox, ITV Hub and BBC iPlayer as they search for the content they wish to view".

BritBox is set to launch before the end of 2019 and will cost £5.99 a month, the same price as entry-level subscriptions for Netflix and Amazon Prime. And, like its streaming rivals, it will not feature advertising.

As well as select BBC and ITV content, it will feature factual and entertainment programming from Channel 5, as well as original British comedies from Comedy Central UK.

Reemah Sakaan, group director for BritBox and ITV subscription video-on-demand, said: "We have selected and built an outstanding new agency team of streaming, entertainment and data specialists at the top of their fields to complement the expertise of our team here at BritBox. We look forward to working hand in hand with them to a successful launch."