BritBox launches debut campaign

New streaming service BritBox debuted its advertising campaign during Ant & Dec’s DNA Journey on ITV last night (11 November).

Created by Rattling Stick and ITV Creative, and set to New Order’s Blue Monday, "Connections" features a range of TV stars including Hustle actor Adrian Lester, Coronation Street’s Katherine Kelly and Life on Mars star John Simm as they come in and out of a surrealist room.

The film is narrated by Graham Norton and directed by Daniel Kleinman (director of 2006’s multi-award-winning "Noitulove" for Guinness), while the wider campaign will include on-air, out-of home, digital and social activity.

"Streaming services have given us access to more of our favourite British content than ever before, but until now each service has only offered part of the jigsaw," Amy Townsend, director of consumer marketing at BritBox and former Now TV marketing director, said.

"BritBox features the biggest collection of British box sets in one place and this has directly informed our creative strategy."

Targeting fans of British TV who have already subscribed to a streaming service, BritBox contains films and shows from across ITV, BBC, Channel 4, Film4 and Channel 5.

ITV is also promoting the service via an on-air plan, which intends to reach 80% of adults up to 26 times for the duration of the launch, while ITV Hub audience data is being optimised to target potential subscribers.

Tony Pipes, executive creative director at ITV Creative, said: "The ad was conceived to portray the viewer journey into SVOD [subscription video-on-demand]. How one episode is never enough, how seeing a face reminds you of another show and how the talent and content become stepping stones that lead your journey from one great TV programme to the next.

"Working with Danny Kleinman was a joy and a privilege. The intricacy, physics and orientation he’s explored and added beautifully demonstrates how you can go on a limitless journey on BritBox, bouncing through the great content, with great talent, any way you want."