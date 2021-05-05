Sara Nelson
British Airways appoints Tom Stevens to top marketer role

Stevens began his career at BA on the airline’s graduate scheme in 2011.

British Airways: Stevens (left) and Martinoli
British Airways has appointed Tom Stevens as its director of brand and customer experience, replacing Carolina Martinoli.

Stevens, who is promoted from head of airport operations/worldwide airports, began his career at BA on the airline’s graduate scheme in 2011 and takes the role during a period where the airline prepares to reopen safe travel routes across the world.

Martinoli, a member of Campaign's Power 100 in 2019 and 2020, has moved to the role of chief culture, talent and sustainability officer at parent company International Airways Group.

BA was hit hard by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on travel. The number of passengers flown by the airline between July and September was down 85% compared with the same period in 2019.

In September, then-chief executive Alex Cruz said the carrier was burning through an average of £20m of cash per day and it proposed to cut up to 12,000 jobs. BA owner IAG’s passenger revenue declined by 71.4% in the first nine months of 2020.

The airline hosted a number of auctions selling off champagne flutes, crockery, blankets and some of its art collection.

Martinoli joined from BA sister airline Iberia in 2018. There, she had redesigned the company’s customer experience, which led to a 27-point increase in satisfaction scores.

IAG is currently reviewing its global agency relationships in a bid for “further alignment” among its partners, with its current contracts set to expire in the first three months of 2022.

