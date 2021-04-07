British Army and Karmarama get YouTuber Behzinga on board for recruitment drive

The British Army is targeting young people with an influencer-fronted film about learning from failures as part of its "Fail. Learn. Win." recruitment campaign.

Its wider campaign aims to show how it is only by failing, learning and growing, that soldiers can become their best.

In the spot, called "First time fails", influencers recount stories of failure that have helped shape who they are today. The stories of YouTuber Behzinga (Ethan Payne), presenter Cassandra Maria and comedian Lauren Pattison are intertwined as they recount their stories down the lens over the course of around three minutes. Payne talks about early dating disasters, Maria about difficult driving test experiences and Pattison about starting stand-up comedy.

The campaign is supported by research from the British Army that found 81% of young people have been held back by a fear of failure and 78% would like celebrities to be more open about failures. The film ends with the words, "Everyone fails. The Army made this film to show it's how you move forward that matters".

The film by Karmarama for the British Army Recruiting Group in partnership with Capita, will be supported by athletes, comedians and social media influencers sharing their stories of "First time fails" on their own channels.

Earlier, as part of its annual January recruitment push The British Army launched two TV spots, called "Fail. Learn. Win. Victory" and "Fail. Learn. Win. Weapon" by Karmarama, focusing on failure.