Shauna Lewis
Added 24 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

British Gas seeks to demystify sustainability with 'practical' campaign

The campaign aims to champion the choices people can make to live more sustainably.


British Gas is aiming to drive home the easy and mundane ways in which people can live more sustainably in its latest campaign, “This is what sustainability looks like”.

Created by Nucleus, the campaign includes a trio of 30-second TV spots, and will also run on billboards, video-on-demand and cinemas across the UK.

Easy achievable actions like plugging in a electric car, turning down the central heating and making sure the kettle isn't overfilled when making only one cup of tea feature in the campaign. The simplicity comes about as a result of British Gas’s research, which found that 38% of British people were unsure how to begin their carbon neutral journey.

Andy Freeman, marketing director at British Gas, said: “We’re delighted to launch a campaign that doesn’t just talk about sustainability as a topic for future years, but showcases the real and practical solutions we offer, to make a real difference, starting today – not tomorrow.”

The campaign was created by Matt Wood and Tom Loveless, with the TV ads directed by Aaron Stoller through Biscuit Filmworks. Nucleus is also the media agency.

For the out-of-home component, oversized posters will use air cleaning technology to purify the atmosphere around them – one poster, British Gas claimed, will remove pollution from 524 cars per day – and even be used to power people’s homes once discarded.

This is the second campaign from Nucleus, the bespoke agency created by WPP to serve British Gas owner Centrica. Nucleus’ debut campaign for British Gas, “Here to solve”, aimed to persuade people to see the brand as more than an energy supplier.

Micky Tudor, executive creative director at The & Partnership, one of the agencies involved in Nucleus, added: “We wanted work that was the opposite of most sustainability campaigns. No swaying trees or fields of green. No kids looking hopefully into the distance at a brighter future. No greenwashing. Just saying it like it is. Keeping it simple and showing the real things that we are actually doing right now to help people and the planet be more sustainable. The resulting campaign’s power is in its brutal simplicity and confidence.”

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Dmexco app

DMEXCO @ home 2021: experience tomorrow's digital trends – today

Promoted

August 23, 2021
Audience addressability

The future of audience addressability – according to eBay, Reach and PubMatic

Promoted

August 11, 2021
Can denstu and Nestlé tip sustainability into the mainstream?

Can denstu and Nestlé tip sustainability into the mainstream?

Promoted

August 06, 2021
Samsung Ads and the virtues of Programmatic CTV: Where tradition and innovation intersect

Samsung Ads and the virtues of Programmatic CTV: Where tradition and innovation intersect

Promoted

July 27, 2021