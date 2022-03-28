British Gas turns up the heat with media, creative and below-the-line review

British Gas owner Centrica is reviewing its multi-agency relationship with WPP, which spans creative, media planning and buying, CRM, data, content and PR.

Operating under the banner Nucleus, the WPP team working on the Centrica account includes creative lead The & Partnership, MediaCom and MSix & Partners for media and Wunderman Thompson for CRM.

Pitch Update: John Lewis, Mind, River Island, Klarna & more



The company's last review was in 2019 when a WPP-led group of agencies beat Publicis Groupe following a competitive pitch.

A British Gas spokeswoman told Campaign: “Since we last took our marketing communications services out to pitch in 2019, we’ve seen unimaginable levels of change both across the world and our business.

“Against the backdrop of rising costs of living not seen for decades and the increasing importance of climate change, our brand communications have never been more important.”

She continued: “We’re reviewing our agencies to ensure we have the right partners to help us achieve our ambitious UK growth plans and to support our millions of customers to reach net zero.”

The 2019 review saw Centrica consolidate creative, media, CRM, data, content and PR for the first time. In an interview with Campaign, Margaret Jobling, group chief marketing officer at Centrica, said the business regarded the move to one agency holding company as "a catalyst for internal change".

Nucleus has created a series of campaigns for British Gas, including “Kitchen” and “Bathroom” which followed the lives of real-life customers. Last year it also sought to “demystify” sustainability by showing the easy and mundane ways in which people can live more sustainably in its “This is what sustainability looks like” campaign.

During lockdown it further created the “Here to solve” campaign where homebound viewers could watch British Gas engineers doing work from their point of view.