British Heart Foundation appoints PHD

The British Heart Foundation has consolidated its media planning and buying into PHD after a competitive review.

The BHF previously worked with PHD on the media for its brand advertising and The Kite Factory on its fundraising work. The charity invited its incumbent agencies to pitch for the combined account alongside WPP's MediaCom.

The Aperto Partnership worked with BHF on the process.

The charity recently aligned its fundraising, marketing and communications teams under the direction of Claire Sadler, the former Direct Line for Business marketing director, who joined as executive director of marketing, fundraising and engagement in January.

Sadler said: “We were extremely impressed by [PHD’s] track record of delivering cost-effective but immensely powerful campaigns and by the ambition and depth of strategic thinking and practical application they showed in response to our brief.

“Bringing together our fundraising and brand marketing teams will enable a more integrated marketing strategy that will inspire greater support for our cause and bigger impact from our fundraising initiatives.”

The BHF appointed Saatchi & Saatchi London to its advertising account earlier this month, ending its relationship with MullenLowe London. After Denmark footballer Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest in the Euro 2020 tournament Saatchi & Saatchi moved quickly to create a tactical ad featuring Vinnie Jones.

Omnicom-owned PHD has worked with BHF on the media for its brand advertising since 2008. It handled the media for the original campaign with Jones and conceived the 24 Hours in A&E: Heart Special on Channel 4.

Hugh Cameron, chairman of PHD, said: “PHD and BHF have a rich history of distinctive work together and it is a real privilege to be able to extend our relationship to this wider integrated remit and help play a bigger, broader part in how science can save lives.”