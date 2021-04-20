British Heart Foundation takes highly selective approach in media review

The British Heart Foundation has called a media review – and invited just one new agency to pitch for the business.

The charity has asked PHD, The Kite Factory and MediaCom to respond to its request for proposal and said it was not inviting any other agencies to take part. It currently works with the first two of these agencies, meaning WPP's MediaCom is the only non-incumbent being considered.

The lead media agency, which will be appointed in May 2021, will support the delivery of BHF's fundraising and brand marketing strategies. The Aperto Partnership is assisting BHF with the review. The role of other supporting agencies will be reviewed as part of the process.

Additionally, BHF is also currently going through a tender process for its lead creative agency. MullenLowe, the incumbent since 2014, is not repitching. This result is also expected in May.

The reviews follow a restructure under which the charity brought together its fundraising, marketing, and communications teams in a new directorate led by executive director of marketing, fundraising and engagement Claire Sadler, who joined the brand in January 2021.

Sadler said: “We have brought together our fundraising and brand marketing teams to enable a more integrated marketing strategy that will inspire greater support for our cause and fundraising initiatives. This means our requirements have changed, and we now need the support of a lead media agency to help us turn our ambitions into a reality.

“We’re extremely proud of our work with PHD and The Kite Factory, and we’re pleased that they, along with MediaCom, will be responding to the ambitious brief we have set out.”