Kim Benjamin
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

British Heart Foundation targets Amazon Echo owners for fundraising drive

Charity is using Dax, Global's digital audio advertising platform, to target Echo users.

British Heart Foundation targets Amazon Echo owners for fundraising drive

The British Heart Foundation has created a new Amazon Alexa skill that will allow users to donate furniture and electrical goods using the virtual assistant.

The charity is able to promote the Alexa skill solely to people who own an Amazon Echo using Dax, Global's digital audio advertising platform.

The donations will help fund the £100m a year that BHF aims to raise for life-saving research into heart and circulatory conditions such as coronary heart disease, stroke and vascular dementia, as well as their risk factors, such as diabetes.

The BHF is the first UK charity to receive donations through Amazon Pay by using an Alexa skill.

Global has run similar campaigns targeting Echos for other brands, including Virgin Trains and Channel 4.

It says Dax's technology can identify Alexa devices, allowing brands to insert their ad into those streams specifically to reach people listening to voice-activated devices.

Ollie Deane, director of commercial digital at Global, said: "As voice-activated devices feature more prominently in our homes, the technology continues to become more intuitive, creating further opportunities for advertisers to work with Dax on smart digital audio campaigns.

"As one of the UK’s leading charities, it’s great to see British Heart Foundation at the forefront of innovation using this technology."

Nick Marshall, digital performance manager at the BHF, added: "The launch of this Alexa skill is just one example of how we are adapting as an organisation to be where our supporters are and to give people choice to make donating as easy as possible."

RadioWorks and Maple Street Creative planned and produced the activity.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
"It's what consumers expect, it's what our brand partners expect" WLT's Jonathan Simpson Dent

Promoted

November 14, 2018

"It's what consumers expect, it's what our brand partners expect" WLT's Jonathan Simpson Dent

MEDIA
A VivaWomen! Viva Mentor event earlier this year at Publicis.Sapient

Promoted

November 13, 2018

This is not only an equality issue - it's business critical: #TellHerStory

AGENCY
The Commerce Revolution and how brands can keep up

Promoted

November 12, 2018

The Commerce Revolution and how brands can keep up

MEDIA
Brand purpose: Step 1 to 'Brand Nirvana'

Promoted

November 08, 2018

Brand purpose: Step 1 to 'Brand Nirvana'