British Media Awards 2018: last call for entries

The prestigious awards, now in their seventh year, feature new regional and international categories as well as many existing categories such as media brand of the year and media company of the year.

The deadline for entries is 8 February 2018.

Team awards include content team of the year, marketing team of the year and commercial team of the year, plus a new category, subscription team of the year, to reflect the growing importance of paid subscribers and registered users for media owners.

The product and campaign awards include video project of the year, digital product of the year, print product of the year, event of the year and launch of the year.

The British Media Awards have become an important fixture in the industry calendar because they recognise how media owners and publishers need to innovate and diversify at a time of unprecedented change in the UK and globally.

The new regional awards, aimed at companies that serve audiences outside London, include regional media brand of the year, regional media company of the year, regional editorial content team of the year and regional commercial team of the year.

There are also new international awards for international media brand of the year, international media company of the year, international marketing team, and international commercial team of the year.

Campaign publisher Haymarket Media Group acquired the British Media Awards and the Digital Media Strategies conference brand from Briefing Media last year.

Digital Media Strategies takes place on 8-9 March at County Hall in London and its theme is "Creating a sustainable mixed revenue model powered by digital".

The judging for the British Media Awards takes place in March and will be decided by a wide range of industry leaders and experts.

The awards will be revealed at a dinner at the Park Lane Hilton on 16 May.

Find out more at www.britishmediaawards.com

For general enquiries about entries and judging, contact shane.atkinson@haymarket.com

For sponsorship opportunities, contact rebecca.carles@haymarket.com