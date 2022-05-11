British Media Awards 2022: winners revealed

The British Media Awards 2022 returned as an in-person event for the first time in three years – since before the pandemic – with more than 200 guests attending the black-tie ceremony at the London Marriott Grosvenor Square hotel.

The awards celebrated the best media owners, campaigns and industry professionals over the past 12 months.

Gay Times Group won Brand of the Year (Consumer Media) and Editorial Team of the Year (Consumer Media).

The Financial Times won Brand of the Year (Business Media) and its chief communications and marketing officer Finola McDonnell took Business Leader of the Year (Business Media). Bloomberg won International Brand of the Year.

Reach won the most gongs, picking up four prizes, including Commercial Team of the Year (Consumer Media).

COPA90 won Business of the Year (Consumer Media), and Dominic Williams, chief revenue officer of Mail Metro Media, was named Commercial Leader of the Year (Consumer Media).

The chair of judges was Dominic Carter, EVP, publisher of The Sun, who was recently promoted from group chief commercial officer at parent company News UK.

Carter said: “What stands out for me is the importance of professionally produced media – whether that is trusted news providers and broadcasters, brilliant magazine and book publishers, or pure-play digital content companies.

“I believe that’s also reflected in what we are seeing in the market right now: The tech sector got a big boost at the start of Covid but now there’s been a bit of a reality check. There is a move away from performance and clicks to attention and context, which I think everyone in this room should welcome.”

He added: “It is vital that we collectively do a better job of building a UK media industry that reflects the society that we live in.”

Campaign would like to thank the panel of two dozen industry professionals who judged the awards, as well as all of the entrants.

The British Media Awards have been known in recent years as the Campaign Publishing Awards but have reverted to their original name.

The full shortlist can be viewed here.