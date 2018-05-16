British Media Awards: Best Commercial Use of Data

Winners

Retention and Engagement ,The Times and The Sunday Times, News UK

For the last five years The Times and The Sunday Times have been enhancing their subscriber lifecycle by building CRM programmes that work together to increase, maintain, and create engagement habits to reduce subscriber churn.

Sophisticated segmentation drives the majority of this activity, which relies on a range of targeting criteria. While this was proving effective, the system was becoming increasingly difficult to amend based on business needs, such as proposition changes.

Segments were also highly reliant on human intuition or basic behavioural or predictive modelling.

To counter this issue, News UK created one score that reflected the most important model-driven churn-reducing behaviours. The more behaviours completed, the higher the score. In other words, a lower score would better highlight where to allocate spend, resource, and time.

The score would sit at the heart of the programmatic lifecycle, driving all major activity and enabling a much more individualised approach to churn management, whilst also simplifying the business’ CRM infrastructure. The scoring system also had to allow for flexibility and transparency.

In the last year this data-driven, score-led approach has protected £15m worth of revenue, with churn rates declining and overall engagement increasing.

