British Media Awards

British Media Awards: Commercial Team of the Year

The i successfully launched a new website, inews.co.uk and increased brand awareness. It was awarded the prize for Commercial Team of the Year at the 2018 British Media Awards.

Project Punch, The i, Johnston Press

The i was acquired by Johnston Press in April 2016. By December 2016, eight months from purchase, the i sales team, made up of eight people, had grown weekly run rates by 70% and improved market share of main news ad pages from 12% to 20%.

Objectives for 2017 were ambitious - these included raising the profile of the i to expand its customer base and win new business, diversifying revenue streams, renegotiating trading deals and commercialising product launches.

As a team of eight, the i sales team had to punch above its weight - the i still had challenges around brand awareness and with the launch of inews.co.uk, a brand new website, the team had to take a new platform to market in 2017 and monetise it.

To achieve its aims, the team researched agency business needs, taking a clear positive story to the market backed up by data and turned decisions around quickly.

It also maximised a strong working relationship with editorial to create attractive solutions for clients, breaking down the layers between commercial and editorial.

All trading KPIs showed significant improvement year on year in a downward market; these included budgets reached for inews.co.uk and market share up 8% from January to December 2017 versus the same period in 2016.

Specialist Advertising Team

Time Inc UK

Reach  

  • Financial Times
  • Time Inc UK Cycling Division
  • Archant Dialogue
  • Pearl & Dean
  • New Scientist

 

 

 

