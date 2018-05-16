British Media Awards: Commercial Team of the Year

Winners

Project Punch, The i, Johnston Press

The i was acquired by Johnston Press in April 2016. By December 2016, eight months from purchase, the i sales team, made up of eight people, had grown weekly run rates by 70% and improved market share of main news ad pages from 12% to 20%.

Objectives for 2017 were ambitious - these included raising the profile of the i to expand its customer base and win new business, diversifying revenue streams, renegotiating trading deals and commercialising product launches.

As a team of eight, the i sales team had to punch above its weight - the i still had challenges around brand awareness and with the launch of inews.co.uk, a brand new website, the team had to take a new platform to market in 2017 and monetise it.

To achieve its aims, the team researched agency business needs, taking a clear positive story to the market backed up by data and turned decisions around quickly.

It also maximised a strong working relationship with editorial to create attractive solutions for clients, breaking down the layers between commercial and editorial.

All trading KPIs showed significant improvement year on year in a downward market; these included budgets reached for inews.co.uk and market share up 8% from January to December 2017 versus the same period in 2016.

