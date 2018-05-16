British Media Awards: Content Studio of the Year

Winners

Gold

The Hook Group

Launched in 2014, The Hook, which now has a team of 35 staff members, has grown into one of the largest youth entertainment and comedy publishers on social, entertaining 10 million fans with its branded content offering.

In 2017, the brand took its offering to a new level by launching The Hook Labs - a social media agency/content studio. This provides brands with creative & production, influencer marketing and a distribution service that goes beyond The Hook’s owned and operated pages and outlets, matching the best possible distribution channels to individual campaign requirements.

The Hook Labs competes with other social publishers in the industry, many of which have teams that are two of three times the size of the Hook Labs. With its new offering, it wanted to showcase its individuality in the market, and attracted a high calibre of clients and brands to work with.

In 2017, the business saw a 400% increase in original content output, with a total of 760 original videos produced, alongside 766 million original content views. By the end of 2017, it had doubled its revenues.

Silver AlphaGrid@FT Alpha Grid Bronze Invention Reach

Shortlist