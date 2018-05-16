British Media Awards

Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

British Media Awards: Content Studio of the Year

The Hook launched social media agency/content studio Hook Labs, attracting a high calibre of clients and producing a breadth of original content. It won the prize for Content Studio of the Year at the 2018 British Media Awards.

British Media Awards: Content Studio of the Year

Winners

Gold 

The Hook Group 

Launched in 2014, The Hook, which now has a team of 35 staff members, has grown into one of the largest youth entertainment and comedy publishers on social, entertaining 10 million fans with its branded content offering.

In 2017, the brand took its offering to a new level by launching The Hook Labs - a social media agency/content studio. This provides brands with creative & production, influencer marketing and a distribution service that goes beyond The Hook’s owned and operated pages and outlets, matching the best possible distribution channels to individual campaign requirements.

The Hook Labs competes with other social publishers in the industry, many of which have teams that are two of three times the size of the Hook Labs. With its new offering, it wanted to showcase its individuality in the market, and attracted a high calibre of clients and brands to work with.

In 2017, the business saw a 400% increase in original content output, with a total of 760 original videos produced, alongside 766 million original content views. By the end of 2017, it had doubled its revenues.

Silver

AlphaGrid@FT

Alpha Grid

Bronze

Invention 

Reach

 

Shortlist 

  • Disney Media Sales and Partnerships Creative, The Walt Disney Company

  • Client Solutions, Lonely Planet
  • Story Studio, ESI Media

 

 

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now