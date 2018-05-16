British Media Awards

British Media Awards: Digital Product of the Year

In 2017, online automotive retailer Buyacar.co.uk invested in website development to improve both its product and offer innovative customer experience. It was named Digital Product of the Year at the 2018 British Media Awards.

BuyaCar.co.uk, Dennis Publishing


Online motor retailer BuyaCar.co.uk’s platform, owned by Dennis Publishing, enables consumers to find, finance and purchase a used vehicle from the comfort of their home and have it delivered to their door. In 2017, it invested in website development to improve both its product and its customer experience.

It launched a responsive search platform that had a positive impact on the site’s performance, while evolving key data forms into streamlined and responsive pages that have significantly improved conversion rates.

Key landing and product detail pages have also been optimised to maximise conversion rates, while the brand has made a significant investment in search optimisation, resulting in 110% year-on-year organic growth. The brand also developed and pioneered a system for online identity verification, making transactions more seamless.

Advertising modules that link from car reviews published by the brand’s trusted partner websites such as autoexpress.co.uk and carbuyer.co.uk, owned by parent company Dennis Publishing, were also introduced. These drive traffic to relevant BuyaCar stock and have boosted sales.

Website improvements have had the dual benefit of simplifying the buying process for customers and increasing the conversion rate of site visitors to customers who place an order.

inews.co.uk

i

BT Sport App

BT Sport

  • Piccadilly Lights, Ocean Outdoor
  • From Paper to Screen, Primesight
  • Beano.com, Beano Studios

 

 

