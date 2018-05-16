British Media Awards: Editorial Campaign of the Year

Winners

Gold

NHS Cuts, i

In a major series of scoops, newspaper i, published by Johnston Press, revealed plans for mass closures of National Health Service (NHS) hospitals, A&E units and maternity departments.

Throughout 2017, i reporters followed up these scoops with sustained pressure and in several cases, the scrutiny helped to overturn planned cuts.

The point of the ‘NHS Cuts’ campaign was to not only alert the public to the potential overhaul of the NHS, but also to show its difficult and granular detail.

The newspaper’s investigations team uncovered proposals for the cuts, buried in information relating to the NHS’ sustainability and transformation plans, the blueprint for a paradigm shift in the delivery of care.

The team then used coverage in print and online to show the human impact of this on towns and cities, resulting in six days of in-depth exclusive reporting.

The campaign created an outcry from readers and alarm in Westminster, prompting health chiefs to rethink plans.

The campaign also helped to support growth in i’s print circulation revenues and grow its share of the print quality daily market, even in the face of increasing cover prices.

By the end of 2017, inews.co.uk’s NHS campaign had combined page views of 1,252,262.

Silver Safe Sesh Vice UK Bronze



SoIcanBreathe BBC News

Shortlist