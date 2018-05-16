British Media Awards: Event of the Year

Winners

New Scientist Live 2017, New Scientist

New Scientist magazine covers current developments, news, reviews and commentary on science and technology.

Content is brought to life at the New Scientist Live (NSL) event. Taking place for the second time from 28 September to 1 October 2017 at ExCel London, the event aimed to introduce the brand to a wider audience - making science inclusive for all, while continuing to embrace the values of the magazine.

The brand also aimed to improve on high attendance achieved at the 2016 inaugural event. The 2017 show attracted 30,459 visitors, an increase of more than a third compared to 2016 figures, with five themed areas showcased, including Cosmos, Earth, Humans, Technology and Engineering, demonstrating how science, technology and engineering shape the world around us.

A total of 141 companies exhibited their latest innovations to the public, with a range of blue-chip companies, educational establishments, technology start-ups and museums taking part.

Sponsors and exhibitors included Shell, BT, BP, GSK, BAE Systems, Celgene, Aston Martin, Bloodhound Project, Zoological Society London, Manchester University and the European Space Agency.

One highlight included a live video link to astronaut Paolo Nespoli while orbiting on the International Space Station.

The show succeeded on all fronts, with increases in revenue, visitor numbers and exhibiting companies, as well as bringing science and technology to life in a way that hadn’t been done before.

Cyclist Track Days 2017 Dennis Publishing

