British Media Awards: International Media Brand of the Year

Winners

Gold

Financial Times

In 2017, the Financial Times sought to ensure its reach and reputation as a leading provider of in-depth, accurate and premium news was maintained. Its continued coverage of President Trump, Brexit and other stories with global impact have been seen widely.

Following an interview with President Trump for example, the FT arranged broadcast interviews, reaching over 75 million viewers overall.

The brand has also engaged new readers in the last year, tapping into students between the ages of 16 and 19 with a programme designed to provide school students with free FT subscriptions.

Within the first year of the programme, over 1400 UK schools signed up. This programme was then expanded in January this year to include schools around the globe.

Other initiatives include the Future of Britain project, building deeper relationship with FT subscribers, readers, clients, media, and thought leaders, by inviting them to discuss the biggest question in the UK - what would the country look like after leaving the EU?

This was followed by the launch of the Future of Europe project, designed to stimulate a debate about the major challenges and opportunities facing the continent.

An FT Weekend global marketing campaign and rebrand was also launched via two showcase events in Los Angeles and Hong Kong and at 14 festivals.

The FT now attracts the highest paying readership in its 130-year history and has embraced new technology and formats, enabling the brand to grow revenues and profits.

Silver Quartz Bronze

The Economist

Shortlist