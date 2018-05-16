British Media Awards: International Media Company of the Year

Winners

Gold

Financial Times

The Financial Times has been providing expert, in-depth news and analysis for 130 years. It has a combined paid print and digital circulation of more than 910,000, which grew nearly 8% year on year, and makes more than 60% of its total revenues from its journalism.

It has showcased its international reach by engaging readers through a film campaign, demonstrating the value of the FT to readers around the world.

The brand invited readers from Singapore, London and Boston, who were cast from an ad in the paper, to participate in films showing the role that FT journalism plays in their lives.

To enhance brand awareness globally, an FT Weekend global marketing campaign and rebrand was launched through two showcase events in Los Angeles and Hong Kong and across 14 festivals, including Frieze Art Fair in London and New York, where the FT was a media partner.

As a result, readership of FT Weekend journalism online increased 19% and the app saw an 8% year on year increase in acquisitions.

Further international initiatives included the Future of Europe project, which kicked off in November, designed to stimulate a debate about the major challenges and opportunities facing the continent. It represented a major collaboration between the FT’s communications and editorial teams, which worked together to engage six university communities in six countries across Europe.