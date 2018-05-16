British Media Awards

British Media Awards: Launch of the Year

In its first four months of existence, iweekend was responsible for the overall growth in the Saturday national quality market. It was named Launch of the Year at the 2018 British Media Awards.

Winners

Gold 

iweekend, i


In September 2017, the weekday i paper, published by Johnston Press, decided to launch a weekend print edition. It was targeted at readers who want a quality read but without a host of supplements. The paper aimed to show readers that it valued both their time and money as well as persuading new and lapsed readers to buy a paper.

The result was a standalone 88-page product, retailing across both Saturday and Sunday, which featured a distinctive new look, introducing a lighter, more relaxed aesthetic for leisurely reading.

Content includes news, comment, culture, lifestyle and sport, packaged in a "single book", with bold infographics bringing sport, money and news to life on the page.

The paper features exclusives, a news review section aimed at people short on time, cover interviews and guest columnists for its news and sports sections.

From an advertising point of view, the launch helped to attract new clients including Natwest, Lidl, Sainsbury’s and Sonos.

In its first four months of existence, the product was responsible for the overall growth in the Saturday national quality market, while weekend circulation revenues also increased.

 

Silver

BBC Good Food companion app for IOS, Android and Windows

Immediate Media/BBC Worldwide 

Bronze



Out-of-Home audited digital campaign reporting

PwC & JCDecaux

 

Shortlist 

  • London Playbook, Politico
  • The Jackal, FDR London 
  • In the Moment magazine, Immediate Media 
  • Studio, Taylist Media

 

 

