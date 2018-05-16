British Media Awards: Launch of the Year

Winners

Gold

iweekend, i



In September 2017, the weekday i paper, published by Johnston Press, decided to launch a weekend print edition. It was targeted at readers who want a quality read but without a host of supplements. The paper aimed to show readers that it valued both their time and money as well as persuading new and lapsed readers to buy a paper.

The result was a standalone 88-page product, retailing across both Saturday and Sunday, which featured a distinctive new look, introducing a lighter, more relaxed aesthetic for leisurely reading.

Content includes news, comment, culture, lifestyle and sport, packaged in a "single book", with bold infographics bringing sport, money and news to life on the page.

The paper features exclusives, a news review section aimed at people short on time, cover interviews and guest columnists for its news and sports sections.

From an advertising point of view, the launch helped to attract new clients including Natwest, Lidl, Sainsbury’s and Sonos.

In its first four months of existence, the product was responsible for the overall growth in the Saturday national quality market, while weekend circulation revenues also increased.

Out-of-Home audited digital campaign reporting PwC & JCDecaux

