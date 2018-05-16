British Media Awards: Media Brand of the Year

Winners

Gold

Radio Times, Immediate Media



Radio Times sells more than 630,000 copies a week and is the biggest revenue generating magazine in the UK. It also has more subscribers than any other weekly title with more than one in three readers choosing to commit to a long-term relationship with the brand.

As a heritage brand, Radio Times sought to continue to remain relevant in a modern multi-channel, digital world; maintain its reputation for high quality journalism, attract new audiences who haven’t grown up with the brand and develop new revenue streams.

Several milestones were achieved in 2017, including the relaunch of the Radio Times Television Festival, now in partnership with the British Film Institute, which led to the renamed BFI & Radio Times Television Festival - the first edition of the Radio Times Festival was hosted in 2015.

The 2017 event included 41 events over three days, attracting some of the biggest names in television including Tom Hiddleston, Peter Capaldi, Dame Maggie Smith, Rowan Atkinson, Aidan Turner, Julie Walters, Charlie Brooker, Thandie Newton, Jenna Colman and Michael Palin.

The festival generated over 400 items of news across print, digital and broadcast in and exposed Radio Times to a new audience, while giving existing audiences a chance to interact directly with the brand.

A new editorial director was appointed in 2017, overseeing an evolution of the magazine, focused on an increase in original photography and more topical columns.

For RadioTimes.com, 2017 was a breakthrough year - content hubs and fun polls have helped attract more readers than ever before.

Silver i Johnston Press Bronze Financial Times Financial Times

Shortlist