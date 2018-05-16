British Media Awards

British Media Awards: Outstanding Contribution to British Media

Nicholas Coleridge's illustrious career has spanned publishing, journalism, books, fashion and art, most notably at Condé Nast for 26 years. His achievements have been recognised with the Outstanding Contribution to British Media award at the 2018 British Media Awards.

Winners

Gold 


Nicholas Coleridge CBE, chairman of Condé Nast Britain

The recipient of the 2018 Outstanding Contribution to British Media Award is Nicholas Coleridge CBE, chairman of Condé Nast Britain.

Over the last 42 years, Coleridge has enjoyed a spectacular and varied career in print media. Having worked as a columnist at the Evening Standard, he was appointed associate editor of Tatler before becoming editor of Harpers & Queen at the age of 30. He joined Condé Nast in 1991, as editorial director of Condé Nast Britain.

Along the way, he has also served as chairman of the PPA, the magazine publishers' association, chairman of the British Fashion Council and chairman of the Victoria & Albert Museum, a post he holds to this day, alongside many others. He also spent seven years as a director of PressBof, the parent organisation behind the Press Complaints Commission.

He is also the author of 12 fiction and non-fiction books and is writing his 13th, his memoirs, which will be published next year.

But it was his time with Condé Nast International that prompted Campaign to describe him, in 2012 - when he was vice president of Condé Nast International with 139 publications in 27 markets - as "magazines’ most compelling advocate".

He has made an outstanding contribution to British media.

