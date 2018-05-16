British Media Awards

British Media Awards: Regional Editorial Content Team of the Year

Njcmedia's newsdesk has evolved into a multimedia content desk, while content editors have also played a vital role in the growth of the brand's app. It won the prize for Regional Editorial Content Team of the Year at the 2018 British Media Awards.

Gold 

ncjMedia, ncjmedia

The Newcastle-based ncjMedia editorial team, part of Trinity Mirror’s North East region, comprises news, sport, what’s on, business and community departments, delivering content for the www.chroniclelive.co.uk website. Once published online, the team’s work is used across print titles including The Chronicle, The Journal and Sunday Sun.

This means content is published across more platforms than ever. The newsroom was
previously focused solely on the publication of three major newspapers. Today it is responsive to audience interests and consistently seeks to imagine a fresh way to present and package content.

The website has grown into the region’s biggest news site, with an average 30m page views each month. In 2017 the team cemented its position as top-class video publishers.

Reporters film and edit using smartphones and send footage back to the office using WhatsApp, while dedicated video reporters tell stories through film.

The newsdesk has evolved into a multimedia content desk, with content editors vital to getting stories out to the maximum audience possible, while content editors have also played a vital role in the growth of the brand’s app.

Innovations include sending geo-targeted pushes to readers who want hyperlocal news stories sent straight to their mobile phones.

 

Silver

Manor magazine

Manor Publishing

Bronze



Manchester Evening News

Trinity Mirror

 

Shortlist 

  • Eastern Daily Press, Archant 
  • Liverpool Echo, Trinity Mirror 

 

 

