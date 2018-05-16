British Media Awards

Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

British Media Awards: Regional Marketing Team of the Year

The Liverpool Echo, published by Trinity Mirror, forged a number of sponsorships and partnerships in the last year. It won the category for Regional Marketing Team of the Year at the 2018 British Media Awards.

Liverpool Echo, Trinity Mirror

The Liverpool Echo is published by Trinity Mirror and was launched ten years ago. Notable campaigns in 2017 include tackling the disgrace of food poverty across Merseyside, with the brand working with the Can Cook Social Enterprise in South Liverpool to eradicate hunger. More than £100,000 was raised by the Echo's print, online and social media ‘Share Your Lunch campaign’ to tackle school holiday summer hunger.

The brand forged a number of partnerships and sponsorships in 2017; it teamed up with the Liverpool Empire Theatre to celebrate its 150th birthday, giving away £20,000 in grants to grassroots community arts groups via the Active Arts campaign.

It also formed editorial and commercial partnerships with Liverpool John Lennon Airport and the Liverpool One shopping centre. The brand says it worked hand in glove with both city stakeholders to make sure it provided great advertising and brand solutions for them, while also opening up new editorial opportunities for the Echo as well.

At Aintree Racecourse in 2017 and for the Grand National meeting, the Liverpool Echo sponsored and supported the Festival’s Style Award on Ladies Day. The event provided positive and exciting content alongside marketing opportunities for the Echo and its brand.

 

Bronze


Trinity Mirror Regional Marketing Team

Trinity Mirror

