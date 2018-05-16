British Media Awards

Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

British Media Awards: Regional Media Brand of the Year

Trinity Mirror's Cornwalllive.com is now the leading digital brand in Cornwall, showcasing the destination's attractions as well as hard-hitting issues. It won the prize for Regional Media Brand of the Year at the 2018 British Media Awards.

British Media Awards: Regional Media Brand of the Year

Winners

Gold 

Cornwall Live, Trinity Mirror

Trinity Mirror launched Cornwalllive.com in November 2016 and the site is now the leading digital brand in Cornwall. As well as showcasing the destination’s iconic beaches and its tourism attractions, the site has highlighted poverty issues in the county, promoted digital innovation and spearheaded environmental initiatives.

Cornwalllive.com has campaigned to end street homelessness in Cornwall, championed digital excellence through the first-ever Cornwall Live EDGE Awards, launched a plastic-free Cornwall campaign and promoted the country, its natural assets, its arts and culture and its people.

Key to the site’s success has been its ability to build a loyal audience through engagement and to increase its audience penetration across Cornwall through meaningful content.

Its digital strategy is built around creative, agenda-setting content, videos and native posts around the issues that really matter to its users, with a strong focus on social media channels such as Facebook and Twitter.

Highlights in the last year include the Sexy List, which has sparked a series of "50 lists" including the Cool List, the Inspirational List and the Power List.

Identity-led content like "51 things you’d only know if you live in Cornwall" have also helped the brand to connect further with its audience.

Silver

Manor The Premium Regional

Manor Publishing, Publisher of Manor Magazine

Bronze



Liverpool Echo

Trinity Mirror

Shortlist 

  • The Ox Partnership, Fyne Associates
  • Gef the Mongoose, Peggy & Mills
  • Manchester Evening News, Trinity Mirror 

 

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now