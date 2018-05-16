British Media Awards: Regional Media Company of the Year

Winners

Gold

Think Again, DC Thomson Media

In 2017 the publishing arm of DC Thomson Group developed its own identity and became DC Thomson Media. Regional daily newspaper titles in the portfolio include The Courier, Evening Telegraph, The Press and Journal, Evening Express and Aberdeen Citizen.

There are also national weekly titles such as the Sunday Post and The Weekly News as well as an online B2B brand, Energy Voice. Having repositioned itself as DC Thomson Media, the business has cemented a transition from traditional publisher to what it terms a "modern media creator and distributor".

Following the rebrand, the business has focused its strategy on a "Protect, launch and diversify" message.

It has diversified through its acquisition of the Wave 102 radio station and added a games team as well as working on brand extensions such as Hangout Live.

The contract print arm of the business has also enjoyed stellar growth, with revenues up 50% for the period February 2017 to January 2018, while digital growth has also been a key focus.

DC Thomson Media has also demonstrated technology innovation, building its own data and marketing eco-system by connecting multiple technologies. These include a user identity management platform, an eMarketing and automation tool and a personalisation engine, with the aim of creating a single customer view across a network of more than 30 websites.